Insider Selling: Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) CMO Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) CMO Allen Yang sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $34,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Allen Yang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Xencor alerts:

On Friday, December 17th, Allen Yang sold 3,664 shares of Xencor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $134,175.68.

Xencor stock opened at $28.28 on Friday. Xencor, Inc. has a one year low of $27.89 and a one year high of $47.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.58.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $154.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.29 million. Xencor had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 30.04%. Xencor’s quarterly revenue was up 268.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Xencor in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.88.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Xencor during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Xencor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

About Xencor (Get Rating)

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.