Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.50.

IFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Intercorp Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Itaú Unibanco cut shares of Intercorp Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get Intercorp Financial Services alerts:

IFS traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $33.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,902. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.33. Intercorp Financial Services has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $34.53.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $253.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.90 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 38.19%. Research analysts anticipate that Intercorp Financial Services will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 804.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 15,079 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 55,944 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Intercorp Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 146.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercorp Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercorp Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.