Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Receives $47.83 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.83.
Several research firms recently commented on IFSPF. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Interfor from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Interfor from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Interfor from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Interfor from C$36.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th.
OTCMKTS IFSPF opened at $30.20 on Tuesday. Interfor has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $39.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.75 and a 200 day moving average of $26.86.
Interfor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sells wood products in Canada, United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The firm offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.
