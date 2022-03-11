Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ITPOF. CIBC cut their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

Shares of ITPOF stock opened at $30.78 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.36 and a 200 day moving average of $21.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.96. Intertape Polymer Group has a 1 year low of $17.63 and a 1 year high of $31.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Intertape Polymer Group, Inc engages in the provision of packaging and protective solutions for industrial markets. It offers paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use.

