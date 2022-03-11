Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB) Trading Down 5.4%

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB – Get Rating) dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.13 and last traded at $25.20. Approximately 3,392 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 545,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.64.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period.

PowerShares DB Base Metals Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust), a Delaware statutory trust organized in seven separate series. The Fund seeks to track changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Industrial Metals Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

