Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Short Interest Up 169.1% in February

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, an increase of 169.1% from the February 13th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFZ traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $179.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,512. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.75. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1 year low of $167.30 and a 1 year high of $202.21.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,077,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,407,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,584,000 after buying an additional 78,551 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 126.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after buying an additional 21,505 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the third quarter worth $3,846,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the second quarter worth $3,059,000.

