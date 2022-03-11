Invesco Ltd. Acquires New Position in REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE)

Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 675,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,068,000. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of REE Automotive at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First National Trust Co purchased a new position in REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. 14.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of REE stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. REE Automotive Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.69.
About REE Automotive (Get Rating)
REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on REE Automotive (REE)
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for REE Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REE Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.