Invesco Ltd. Acquires New Position in REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE)

Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 675,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,068,000. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of REE Automotive at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First National Trust Co purchased a new position in REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. 14.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of REE stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. REE Automotive Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.69.

A number of equities analysts have commented on REE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut REE Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on REE Automotive in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, REE Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.90.

About REE Automotive

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

