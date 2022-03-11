Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,017,204 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,688 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.23% of Kosmos Energy worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 36.5% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 28,680,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,894,000 after purchasing an additional 7,673,182 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 19.9% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,586,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413,880 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,063,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,684,000 after acquiring an additional 105,183 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 15.4% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,593,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,748,933 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,936,000 after acquiring an additional 147,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on KOS. StockNews.com upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays upgraded Kosmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.95 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kosmos Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.04.

NYSE:KOS opened at $6.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.72. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -30.14 and a beta of 3.16.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

