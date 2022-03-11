Invesco Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,693 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 17,562 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Frontline worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Frontline by 54.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,158 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Frontline in the third quarter valued at $129,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Frontline by 103.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 7,057 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Frontline during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Frontline during the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FRO. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Frontline from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.90.

FRO opened at $8.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.14. Frontline Ltd. has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $10.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.20 and a beta of 0.07.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Frontline had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $213.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Frontline Ltd. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

