Invesco Ltd. Has $2.70 Million Holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,542 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 26.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 906,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,586,000 after purchasing an additional 190,322 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 0.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 170,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 43.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 134,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 40,574 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 6.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,888,000 after purchasing an additional 8,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 148.1% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 117,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 70,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of SNP stock opened at $44.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.37. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a one year low of $43.52 and a one year high of $57.81.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

