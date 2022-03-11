Invesco Ltd. Purchases 511 Shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of American National Group worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in American National Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American National Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of American National Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of American National Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American National Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ANAT opened at $188.75 on Friday. American National Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.94 and a 1 year high of $195.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd.

In other news, Director Frances A. Moody-Dahlberg sold 21,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total value of $3,976,479.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances A. Moody-Dahlberg sold 39,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.15, for a total value of $7,385,361.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,727 shares of company stock valued at $12,053,899 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

