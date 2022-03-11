Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.60

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.60 and last traded at $11.61, with a volume of 2263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.65.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.28.

Get Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0518 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,813,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,047,000 after acquiring an additional 13,128 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,688,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,110,000 after acquiring an additional 53,042 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 449,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after acquiring an additional 81,655 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 347,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 23,982 shares during the period. 19.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.