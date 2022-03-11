Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.60

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.60 and last traded at $11.61, with a volume of 2263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.65.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.28.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0518 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
