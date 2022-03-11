Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. trimmed its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 97,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 103,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period.

PGX traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.42. 11,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,233,316. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $15.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.68.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

