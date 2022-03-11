Investar (ISTR) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Investar (NASDAQ: ISTR) recently:

3/10/2022 – Investar is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Investar was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating.

3/2/2022 – Investar is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Investar is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Investar is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/2/2022 – Investar was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/18/2022 – Investar was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

ISTR stock opened at $19.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.76. Investar Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $17.08 and a twelve month high of $23.69. The firm has a market cap of $202.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.59.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.15 million during the quarter. Investar had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 2.26%. Research analysts expect that Investar Holding Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Investar’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Martin acquired 1,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.41 per share, with a total value of $34,982.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought 1,914 shares of company stock worth $38,943 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investar during the fourth quarter worth about $1,711,000. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Investar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,167,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Investar by 476.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 112,463 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investar during the third quarter worth approximately $2,228,000. Finally, M3F Inc. grew its holdings in Investar by 35.4% during the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 330,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,279,000 after acquiring an additional 86,421 shares during the period. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

