Investors Buy High Volume of Toro Put Options (NYSE:TTC)

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 1,176 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,709% compared to the typical daily volume of 65 put options.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Toro by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,790,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,992,000 after buying an additional 1,323,789 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Toro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,570,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after purchasing an additional 371,518 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,838,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,498,000 after purchasing an additional 336,084 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,028,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,634,000 after purchasing an additional 319,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.
TTC opened at $82.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Toro has a 1 year low of $81.15 and a 1 year high of $118.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.75.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.
TTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.67.
About Toro (Get Rating)
The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.
