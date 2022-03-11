Iofina plc (LON:IOF) Insider Lance J. Baller Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Iofina plc (LON:IOF – Get Rating) insider Lance J. Baller acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of £18,000 ($23,584.91).
Shares of LON:IOF opened at GBX 17.25 ($0.23) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 16.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 14.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69. The company has a market capitalization of £33.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27. Iofina plc has a 12-month low of GBX 10.55 ($0.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 20.50 ($0.27).
Iofina Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Iofina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iofina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.