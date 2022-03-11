Iofina plc (LON:IOF) Insider Lance J. Baller Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Iofina plc (LON:IOF – Get Rating) insider Lance J. Baller acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of £18,000 ($23,584.91).

Shares of LON:IOF opened at GBX 17.25 ($0.23) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 16.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 14.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69. The company has a market capitalization of £33.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27. Iofina plc has a 12-month low of GBX 10.55 ($0.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 20.50 ($0.27).

Iofina plc engages in the exploration and production of iodine, iodine specialty chemical derivatives, produced water, and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers halogen chemicals, disinfectants, electronic specialty gases, sanitizers, heat stabilizers, preservatives, and specialty intermediates, as well as animal health, mineral separation, and odor control products for use in electronics/semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, personal care, paints and coatings, dairy, chemical intermediates, gemological, fish and wildlife, and nylon markets.

