IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) Short Interest Update

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decrease of 63.4% from the February 13th total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.11% of IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

NASDAQ:CSML opened at $34.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.68. IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $32.82 and a 52-week high of $38.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This is an increase from IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

