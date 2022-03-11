IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 25.04% and a negative net margin of 5.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. IRIDEX updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

IRIX stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,972. IRIDEX has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $9.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.48. The stock has a market cap of $64.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 1.22.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 22,222 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IRIDEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $378,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,889 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of IRIDEX during the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on IRIX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on IRIDEX in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded IRIDEX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

