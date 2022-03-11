Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Compass Point

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Compass Point from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IREN. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.63.

Shares of Iris Energy stock opened at $17.78 on Tuesday. Iris Energy has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $28.25. The company has a current ratio of 9.14, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Iris Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $352,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $10,309,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $3,602,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $542,000. 0.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iris Energy is a Bitcoin mining company. It builds, owns and operates data center infrastructure with a focus on entry into regions where it can access abundant and/or under-utilized renewable energy to power its operations. Iris Energy is based in SYDNEY, Australia.

