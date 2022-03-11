IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) Insider Donald Closser Sells 128,376 Shares

IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) insider Donald Closser sold 128,376 shares of IronNet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $532,760.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of IRNT opened at $4.48 on Friday. IronNet, Inc. has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $47.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.88.
IronNet (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that IronNet, Inc. will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of IronNet during the third quarter worth $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of IronNet during the third quarter worth $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IronNet during the third quarter worth $90,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IronNet during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IronNet during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.
About IronNet (Get Rating)
IronNet Cybersecurity Inc provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc, formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV.
Featured Articles
