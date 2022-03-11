IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) Insider Donald Closser Sells 128,376 Shares

IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) insider Donald Closser sold 128,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $532,760.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of IRNT opened at $4.48 on Friday. IronNet, Inc. has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $47.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.88.

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that IronNet, Inc. will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IRNT shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on IronNet from $6.00 to $4.25 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Guggenheim began coverage on IronNet in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut IronNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IronNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, IronNet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IronNet during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of IronNet during the third quarter worth $10,230,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of IronNet during the third quarter worth $64,236,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of IronNet during the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IronNet during the third quarter worth $491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

IronNet Cybersecurity Inc provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc, formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV.

