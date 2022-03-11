IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IRS opened at $4.94 on Thursday. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $5.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 54.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,551 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Operations Center in Argentina and Operations Center in Israel segments. The Operations Center in Argentina segment operates in the following segments: shopping malls, offices and others, sales and developments, hotels, international, and financial operations, corporate and others.

