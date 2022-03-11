iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Short Interest Update

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100,300 shares, a growth of 479.8% from the February 13th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,491,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,540,000 after buying an additional 68,187 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,710,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 345.7% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 90,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,926,000 after purchasing an additional 70,165 shares during the period. SFI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,126,000. Finally, Upper Left Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,550,000.

Shares of AIA opened at $65.91 on Friday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.50 and a fifty-two week high of $96.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.12 and its 200-day moving average is $76.49.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

