iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF – Get Rating) shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.30 and last traded at $24.30. 321 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.15.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.21.

Get iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF – Get Rating) by 202.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,541 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.