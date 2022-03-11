iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 63.6% from the February 13th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $528,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 446,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,481,000 after buying an additional 90,352 shares in the last quarter.

IBTE opened at $24.93 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $24.91 and a 12 month high of $25.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.45.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

