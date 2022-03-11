iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Purchased by MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 2.8% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 251,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 33,302 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 323.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 238.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period.

SHV stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.29. 4,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,572,434. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.41. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $110.23 and a 12-month high of $110.53.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

