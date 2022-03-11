Isoray (NYSE:ISR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
NYSE:ISR opened at $0.35 on Thursday. Isoray has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $1.49. The stock has a market cap of $49.29 million, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 0.98.
About Isoray (Get Rating)
