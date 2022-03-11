J Daniel Mccranie Buys 20,000 Shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Stock

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) Director J Daniel Mccranie acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.57 per share, with a total value of $291,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of ENVX stock opened at $14.26 on Friday. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $39.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.37.
Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts predict that Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,835,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.18% of the company’s stock.
About Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (Get Rating)
Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.
