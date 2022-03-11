J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.350-$8.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.88 billion-$7.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.99 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SJM. Citigroup lowered their target price on J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $133.58.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Shares of SJM traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.87. 7,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,183. J. M. Smucker has a 52-week low of $118.55 and a 52-week high of $145.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.11. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.19.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 7.31%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that J. M. Smucker will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.58%.

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $1,389,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $1,387,690.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 257.4% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 6,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $526,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About J. M. Smucker (Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.