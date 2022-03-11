Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Director Michael W. Murphy Sells 859 Shares of Stock

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $71,391.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ JACK opened at $82.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.13. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.73. Jack in the Box Inc. has a one year low of $76.50 and a one year high of $124.53.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Jack in the Box by 677.2% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

JACK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush lowered Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.48.

Jack in the Box Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.