Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 3,184 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1,374.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $215,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 231.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of EPRT stock opened at $24.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.11. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.93 and a 12 month high of $32.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 41.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EPRT shares. Mizuho lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.31.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.