Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys Shares of 15,490 Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,490 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Performance Food Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,624 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Performance Food Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Performance Food Group by 10.9% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Performance Food Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,130 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Performance Food Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.11.

Performance Food Group stock opened at $48.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.43 and its 200 day moving average is $46.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.55. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $38.82 and a one year high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 0.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $202,734.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $528,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,983 shares of company stock worth $775,700. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

