Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys Shares of 2,476 Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,476 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 67.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 54.5% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 37.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 292.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total value of $213,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.26, for a total transaction of $803,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.60.

Shares of LFUS opened at $244.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $271.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.40. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $234.59 and a fifty-two week high of $334.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.22. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $553.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.61%.

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

