Janus Henderson Group PLC Invests $818,000 in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTEK. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 9.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,579,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,278,000 after purchasing an additional 220,145 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the third quarter worth about $430,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 147.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 160,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,591,000 after purchasing an additional 95,600 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the third quarter worth about $12,671,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 985,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,193,000 after purchasing an additional 66,741 shares during the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

TTEK opened at $159.54 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.01 and a 12 month high of $192.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.88 and a 200 day moving average of $159.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $679.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.58%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTEK. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.40.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.34, for a total transaction of $140,706.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tetra Tech (Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.