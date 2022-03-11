Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 67.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,564 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KSS. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the third quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of KSS opened at $54.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.53. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.58%.
Several analysts have recently commented on KSS shares. Bank of America started coverage on Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett lowered Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com raised Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.54.
About Kohl's
Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.
