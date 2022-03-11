Janus Henderson Group PLC Makes New $851,000 Investment in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 68,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the period. 6.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

Shares of SBSW opened at $18.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.45. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $20.68.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.4936 per share. This represents a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBSW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.