Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases Shares of 14,390 Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Olin by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Olin by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Olin by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OLN opened at $48.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.37. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $32.76 and a twelve month high of $64.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.00 and a 200 day moving average of $52.80.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.53). Olin had a return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Olin in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.73.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

