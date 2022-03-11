Janus Henderson Group PLC Takes $662,000 Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter worth about $7,752,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter worth about $4,393,000. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 570,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,613,000 after purchasing an additional 18,957 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 37.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 447,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,883,000 after purchasing an additional 121,057 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

In other news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $636,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRX opened at $25.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.19 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $295.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.40 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.67%.

BRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

About Brixmor Property Group (Get Rating)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.