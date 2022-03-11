Jason S. Kerr Sells 2,000 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Stock

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) CAO Jason S. Kerr sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $109,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $53.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.94. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.58 and a 12 month high of $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.25.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $591.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.37 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 44.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

BWXT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 19.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 15.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 149,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,669,000 after acquiring an additional 20,444 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $549,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 57.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,166,000 after acquiring an additional 63,845 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BWX Technologies (Get Rating)

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

