Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Fast Retailing Co., Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:FRCOY)

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fast Retailing in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Allen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.78. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fast Retailing’s FY2024 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Get Fast Retailing alerts:

Fast Retailing stock opened at $51.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.62. Fast Retailing has a 52 week low of $50.64 and a 52 week high of $91.00.

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. operates as a holding company that engages in the management of its group companies which centers in casual wear. It operates through the following segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, Global Brands, and Others. The UNIQLO Japan segment manages UNIQLO clothing business within the Japan.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fast Retailing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fast Retailing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.