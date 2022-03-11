Jeffrey E. Eberwein Buys 500 Shares of Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.88 per share, with a total value of $14,940.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Hudson Global stock opened at $30.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.83 million, a PE ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.71. Hudson Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $34.56.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hudson Global by 13.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Global in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Global during the second quarter valued at $210,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Global during the third quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Global during the third quarter valued at $610,000. 57.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. Its operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The Firm services includes complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting.

