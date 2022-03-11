Jill Elizabeth Ramsey Acquires 12,000 Shares of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) Stock

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) CEO Jill Elizabeth Ramsey bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $51,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
AKA opened at $4.58 on Friday. a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $15.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.19.
a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $182.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.60 million. The company’s revenue was up 157.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKA. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 252.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
a.k.a. Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
