John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,553 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.22% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBSS. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 60.1% during the third quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 238,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,512,000 after purchasing an additional 89,596 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 66.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,403,000 after purchasing an additional 46,033 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,647,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 305,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,080,000 after purchasing an additional 14,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 250,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,714 shares during the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

Shares of JBSS stock opened at $79.61 on Friday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.57 and a 12-month high of $94.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.27). John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 6.66%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

