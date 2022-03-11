Jonathan Davis Sells 18,324 Shares of Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Stock

Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Davis sold 18,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.73), for a total transaction of £52,223.40 ($68,426.89).

Jonathan Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 10th, Jonathan Davis purchased 42 shares of Rotork stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 359 ($4.70) per share, for a total transaction of £150.78 ($197.56).

Shares of LON:ROR opened at GBX 306.60 ($4.02) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 329.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 342.84. Rotork plc has a 12-month low of GBX 274.60 ($3.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 381.40 ($5.00). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

ROR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 395 ($5.18) price target on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 424 ($5.56) target price on shares of Rotork in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.06) target price on shares of Rotork in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 405.30 ($5.31).

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

