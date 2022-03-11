Jonathan Davis Sells 18,324 Shares of Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Stock

Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Davis sold 18,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.73), for a total transaction of £52,223.40 ($68,426.89).
Jonathan Davis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 10th, Jonathan Davis purchased 42 shares of Rotork stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 359 ($4.70) per share, for a total transaction of £150.78 ($197.56).
Shares of LON:ROR opened at GBX 306.60 ($4.02) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 329.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 342.84. Rotork plc has a 12-month low of GBX 274.60 ($3.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 381.40 ($5.00). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.
About Rotork (Get Rating)
Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.
Recommended Stories
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.