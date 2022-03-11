JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) a €29.20 Price Target

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €29.20 ($31.74) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PHIA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($38.04) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays set a €51.50 ($55.98) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($50.00) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €41.00 ($44.57) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.00 ($44.57) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €41.88 ($45.52).
Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of €28.92 ($31.43) and a 12-month high of €36.12 ($39.26).
Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.
Further Reading
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.