JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) a €29.20 Price Target

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €29.20 ($31.74) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PHIA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($38.04) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays set a €51.50 ($55.98) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($50.00) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €41.00 ($44.57) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.00 ($44.57) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €41.88 ($45.52).

Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of €28.92 ($31.43) and a 12-month high of €36.12 ($39.26).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

