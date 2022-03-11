JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) a GBX 480 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 480 ($6.29) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 410 ($5.37) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 380 ($4.98) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 450 ($5.90) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 455 ($5.96) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 700 ($9.17) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Monday, February 28th.
LON:BP.B opened at GBX 173 ($2.27) on Thursday. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a 12-month low of GBX 170.63 ($2.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 200 ($2.62). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £34.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 178.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 186.44.
BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).
