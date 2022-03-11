JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Clarkson (LON:CKN) Price Target to GBX 3,665

Clarkson (LON:CKN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,132 ($54.14) to GBX 3,665 ($48.02) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 4,470 ($58.57) price target on shares of Clarkson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 4,090.71 ($53.60).

Shares of Clarkson stock opened at GBX 3,405 ($44.61) on Tuesday. Clarkson has a 52 week low of GBX 2,445 ($32.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,225 ($55.36). The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -41.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,470.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,688.10.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a GBX 57 ($0.75) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Clarkson’s previous dividend of $27.00. Clarkson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.60%.

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

