Karora Resources (KRR) to Release Earnings on Monday

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 14th. Analysts expect Karora Resources to post earnings of C$0.09 per share for the quarter.

Shares of KRR traded down C$0.19 on Friday, hitting C$6.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,484. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$958.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92. Karora Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$3.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.18.

Karora Resources Company Profile

Karora Resources Inc engages in the exploration and production of mineral resources in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

