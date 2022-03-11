Keelan Adamson Sells 349,418 Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Stock

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) COO Keelan Adamson sold 349,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $1,747,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:RIG opened at $4.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.48. Transocean Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $5.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 3.04.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Transocean had a negative net margin of 23.16% and a negative return on equity of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RIG. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Transocean from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Transocean in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Transocean has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Transocean by 154.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,800 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new position in Transocean during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new position in Transocean during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Transocean during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Transocean during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 49.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

