Kevin Grice Sells 962,659 Shares of Coppermoly Limited (ASX:COY) Stock

Coppermoly Limited (ASX:COY – Get Rating) insider Kevin Grice sold 962,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01), for a total value of A$10,589.25 ($7,729.38).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43, a quick ratio of 10.95 and a current ratio of 10.95.

About Coppermoly

Coppermoly Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of porphyry copper-molybdenum-gold projects in Papua New Guinea. The company's principal projects include the Mt Nakru tenement that covers an area of 47 square kilometers; and the Simuku project, which covers an area of 122.7 square kilometers.

